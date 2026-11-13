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Bridgeport Pony Bridge Included in Route 66's National Engineering Landmark Honor as Route 66 Turns 100
By Megan Sousa,7 days ago
A nearly 4,000-foot bridge that has carried travelers across the South Canadian River since 1933 was included as a notable feature of Route 66's broader National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark designation, timed to Route 66's 100th birthday. The Bridgeport Pony Bridge, long known as the longest bridge on Oklahoma's stretch of the Mother Road, was not individually designated by ASCE. It reopened in 2024 following a $35 million transformation that included a giant new compass meant to help guide travelers along the historic highway.
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