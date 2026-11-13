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NAU Students Create Children’s Book About Speech Therapy
By Staff,9 days ago
Not many characters in children’s books go to speech therapy. Ruby Rose does, though, and the message of her book is clear: Speech therapy can be fun!. NAU master’s student Taylor Clarkson created Ruby Rose for her undergraduate Honors capstone so children with communication disorders could see themselves in a book. The project also fulfilled her longtime dream of writing and illustrating a children’s book.