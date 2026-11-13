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A healthy female with C3 hypocomplementemia and C3 Nephritic Factor
By Maureen Egan,9 days ago
Complement deficiencies can be differentiated based on acquired or hereditary causes. Acquired complement deficiencies are seen more frequently, occurring in a variety of settings such as autoimmunity, reduced hepatic synthesis, renal loss, the presence of autoantibodies or in cases of transient activation/depletion such as sepsis or viremia [1]. Inherited complement deficiencies are rare, with an estimated prevalence of 0.03% in the general population [1]. Manifestations of inherited deficiencies typically include infectious, autoimmune or renal complications dependent on the deficient component [2]. C2 deficiency is the most common inherited human complement deficiency and is often associated with autoimmunity [1,2]. Inherited C3 deficiency is extremely rare with only 20–50 cases reported in the literature [2]. Inherited C3 deficiencies typically presents as severe, recurrent infections shortly after birth [1] with autoimmune disease and/or glomerulonephritis additionally occurring in approximately 20% of cases [2], highlighting the central role of C3 in the classical, lectin and alternative complement pathways [1,3].