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KMC Global Names Clark Thompson CEO in Planned Transition
By PRESS RELEASE: KMC Global,7 days ago
KMC Global, a family-owned group of industrial manufacturing companies serving customers throughout North America and international markets, has named Clark Thompson chief executive officer effective Nov. 1, 2026. Thompson had served as Executive Vice President and is a member of the KMC Global Board of Directors. The appointment is part...