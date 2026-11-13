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FDA Requires NAION Warning Across GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Class
8 days ago
The FDA is requiring new labeling across all GLP-1 receptor agonists to warn of a potential increased risk of a rare, vision-threatening optic nerve condition. The FDA is requiring every glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) to carry a new label warning about a potential increased risk of nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a rare but serious eye condition. The agency announced the requirement on November 9, 2026, directing all application holders to add the language to the Warnings and Precautions section of labeling.1.