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Florida Issued Four Stop-Sale Orders After 11.67 Inches of Rain Hit West Palm Beach. They Won’t Cover the Water Already in Your Tank
By Johnny Lloyd,7 days ago
Florida agriculture inspectors had issued four stop-sale orders and visited 125 fuel facilities in seven counties by Nov. 5, after 11.67 inches of rain fell on West Palm Beach on Nov. 1-2, according to CBS12's reporting on figures from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. A stop-sale order shuts off a pump. It does nothing for the driver who filled up there the day before and is now holding a repair estimate, and water in gasoline is a hard thing to get anyone to pay for once it is in your tank.
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