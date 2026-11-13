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Maryland "is facing an energy crisis," utility Pepco says
By Robert Dyer,9 days ago
"Maryland is facing an energy crisis," electric utility Pepco warned in a message to customers Thursday. "When demand for electricity is high and supply is limited, it puts pressure on the system and can increase costs," the message said, advising that customers "may see changes in your energy bill" as the region enters the winter months. The utility again has attempted to explain that many of the surging costs are not its responsibility, such as the taxes and fees imposed by Montgomery County and Maryland state governments. It specifically mentioned the EmPOWER Maryland fee that the Maryland legislature recently hiked again. Politicians hope that you will think Pepco is charging you these fees, which is part of the impetus for the utility to inform customers to the contrary.
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