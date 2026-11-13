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Doug Geiser recaps Hillsdale, previews Lake Erie
By Name,9 days ago
Ashland University Football Head Coach, Doug Geiser, stopped by the WRDL Studios on Friday, November 13 to recap Hillsdale and preview Lake Erie. According to GoAshlandEagles.com, “Geiser was named Ashland football’s 15th head coach on Jan. 3, 2023. Ashland’s 2025 campaign was one for the record books. The Eagles finished 10-3 overall and 8-1 in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, ending as co-conference champions. AU won an NCAA Division II playoff game for the second season in a row for the first time in program history. Ashland was 15th in the final American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) D-II poll.”