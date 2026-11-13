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Are You Ready for Convergence?
By Kalie VanDewater,8 days ago
The following article was originally published by Printing Impressions. To read more of their content, subscribe to their newsletter, Today on PI. Convergence shows no signs of slowing down. According to Nathan Safran, VP of research at Alliance Insights, widespread diversification has resulted in the blurring of traditionally rigid boundaries between very different segments of the industry.