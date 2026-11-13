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Spirit Jersey Debuts New Doctor Doom Apparel Ahead of "Avengers: Doomsday"
By Reiley Selinger,9 days ago
Get ready for Avengers: Doomsday in style with Spirit Jersey’s new Doctor Doom-inspired apparel collection!. The ruler of Latveria is making his mark on more than the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Ahead of the highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, Spirit Jersey has unveiled a new collection of Doctor Doom-inspired apparel, giving Marvel fans a chance to show their allegiance to one of the franchise's most formidable villains.