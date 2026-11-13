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Ravenscoon Announces Third Studio Album SANCTUARY Ahead of November 13 Release
By Press Release,7 days ago
Experimental bass producer Ravenscoon is preparing to release his third studio album, SANCTUARY, on November 13. Spanning 14 tracks, the project explores the evolution of his sound through heavy bass, hypnotic melodies, and atmospheric production. Built around themes of finding safety, home, and serenity amid the chaos of the outside world, SANCTUARY represents his most mature and refined work to date, pushing his production into new territory while maintaining the emotional depth that has become central to his music.