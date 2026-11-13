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‘Helen DOE’ Has Been Identified and Mollie McCullough Has Been Found
9 days ago
Mary Ellen “Mollie” McCullough was born on March 26, 1957. Mollie’s father had been a truck driver, and she loved to ride in the big rigs. She was the oldest daughter in a large and loving family, a free spirit who loved horses, her nieces and nephews, and travel. In 1991, she left home to catch a ride, and her family never heard from her again. At 34, she was a very capable young woman living her own life. Though troubled by her disappearance, her family was unable to get her name added to missing persons lists. But when she did not show up for her grandmother’s or mother’s funerals in 1993 and 1994, family members and the strong suspicion that Moille was gone forever.