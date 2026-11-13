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B-21 Raider Advances into Weapons Testing; Northrop Grumman in Utah helps build it
By Brian Schnee, KUTV,9 days ago
Which Air Force bases support B-21 maintenance besides Tinker AFB?. Why did the Air Force emphasize rapid weapon integration for B-21? LAYTON, Utah —The United States Air Force announced the B-21 Raider has demonstrated weapons-release capability during flight testing last week. Northrop Grumman recently opened a B-21 manufacturing facility...
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