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PART ONE: Utah's Torus Secures $500 Million in New Growth Capital, Reaching $767 Million in Reported Financing, as it Launches a New AI Business
8 days ago
✅ Salt Lake City-based Torus has raised $500 million in new growth capital, a funding round led by Magnetar, with participation from four other named investors. In total, the company has raised $767 million. ✅ According to Torus, the monies will be used to A) expand its Utah manufacturing operation,...