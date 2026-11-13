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Mickey and Friends Debut Alpine-Inspired Holiday Costumes, While Santa Gets New Meet and Greet Spot at Disneyland
By Luke Manning,8 days ago
See the fresh seasonal looks created for Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, Goofy and friends. Plus, find out where you can meet Santa this year at Disneyland. Mickey and the gang are debuting a new set of festive costumes this year, plus Santa Claus is on the move to Mickey's Toontown for a new meet & greet spot.