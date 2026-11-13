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Coral Gables Weighs 12-Story Tower With 67 Units on East Ponce de Leon
By Alec Novak,7 days ago
1008 E. Ponce de Leon Blvd. — Approximate Site of Proposed Tower. A 12-story tower with 67 luxury units is headed for a key review in Coral Gables, as the developer behind 1008 East Ponce de Leon Boulevard, LLC moves forward with plans for a high-rise known as 1008 East Ponce. The project is set to go before the city's Development Review Committee on November 20, with additional approvals, including a City Commission vote, still required before anything gets built.