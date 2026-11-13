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Photos: Christmas Magic Descends Upon the Tokyo Disney Resort
By Luke ManningTetsuya Kawamura,9 days ago
See the decorations, entertainment, seasonal food and more filling both parks and beyond. The US Disney Parks aren't the only places celebrating the holidays, as the Tokyo Disney Resort has also kicked off their 2026 holiday season. Thanks to our friend Tetsuya Kawamura, we have a great look at the amazing Christmas festivities at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea.