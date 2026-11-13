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FBI Disrupts North Korean FaceStealer Operation Behind $400 Million Crypto Theft
By Omar Faridi,8 days ago
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a public alert regarding a sophisticated social engineering operation known as FaceStealer, which North Korean state-linked cyber operators have employed to siphon cryptocurrency and probe the open-source software ecosystem. The scheme exploits trust in familiar video-meeting tools by deploying counterfeit interfaces that...