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Holiday Version of Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! Set to Debut at Disney California Adventure
By Luke Manning,8 days ago
Star-Lord will be joined by Deadpool for some holiday antics and music. Today marks the beginning of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, and we've learned a surprise new holiday edition of a popular Disney California Adventure show. What’s Happening:. The popular Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off! show...