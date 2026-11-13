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Dillon Francis Teams Up With Bipolar Sunshine for New Single “Euphoria”
By Press Release,7 days ago
Dance music icon Dillon Francis continues a more emotionally driven chapter of his career with “Euphoria,” featuring Bipolar Sunshine, arriving November 13 via Monstercat and Broke Records. The third single in a developing body of work exploring love, heartbreak, and emotional release, the collaboration sets the stage for Dillon Francis’ forthcoming EP, scheduled to arrive December 10, 2026.