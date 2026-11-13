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Crispy Gluten-Free Chicken Nugget Bites You Can Make at Home
8 days ago
Reviewed and edited by a celiac disease expert. Make crispy gluten-free chicken nugget bites at home with a crunchy cereal or breadcrumb coating and an easy baked preparation. Celiac.com 11/13/2026 - Chicken nuggets became a popular convenience food in the second half of the twentieth century, especially as fast-food restaurants and frozen foods made bite-sized chicken easy to serve to families. Their appeal has always been simple: tender chicken inside, a crisp coating outside, and a shape that is easy to dip and eat.