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CFTC Files Lawsuit Against Arkansas as the Agency Defends its Federal Jurisdiction Over Prediction Markets
By Press Release,8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Commodity Futures Trading Commission today announced that it has filed a lawsuit against Arkansas to block the state’s attempts to halt event-contract trading and impose up to hundreds of millions of dollars in civil penalties on CFTC-registered exchanges. Arkansas is bringing a civil enforcement against...