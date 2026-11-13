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Zsela Announces New Album The Party: Hear “Real Romantic”
By Tom Breihan,8 days ago
The Brooklyn-born, LA-based artist Zsela is the daughter of Chocolate Genius' Marc Anthony Thompson and the half-sister of the movie star Tessa Thompson. As for Zsela, she has been making music for a long time, flitting around the outer edges of the music business and working with artists like A$AP Rocky and Actress. Her debut album Big For You came out in 2024, and she'll follow it with a new one called The Party early next year.