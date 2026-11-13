undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Most affairs don't matter except to the people involved. Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen's blunder will rock the world
By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols,8 days ago
It's a story as old as time. Billionaire nerd boy meets girl. Girl is later suspected of being a spy. News at 11. Oh, and it's also been reported that he was having an affair with one of his direct-report employees. When Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang makes a "romantic" blunder, he doesn't do it halfway.