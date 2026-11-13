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UAM, SAU move Battle of the Timberlands to El Dorado
By I.C. Murrell,9 days ago
The century-old rivalry between the University of Arkansas at Monticello and Southern Arkansas University will return to neutral ground. The 101st Battle of the Timberlands will be settled Saturday (Nov. 14) in El Dorado for the sixth time in history and first since 2010. What was scheduled for a home date in Monticello under normal Great American Conference scheduling — SAU hosted in Magnolia last year — is now a one-date affair at Memorial Stadium with the possibility for future meetings there, UAM Athletic Director Hud Jackson clarified.
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