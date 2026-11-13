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Alexa Bliss on a terrifying postpartum health scare
By staff,9 days ago
WWE’s Alexa Bliss opened up about a terrifying postpartum health scare after revealing she suffered from undiagnosed preeclampsia during her pregnancy. “I had preeclampsia, and they didn’t catch it. I naturally have low blood pressure.” Bliss explained that her mother, who has a doctorate in nursing, noticed something was wrong. “She’s like, ‘Have them check your blood pressure again, this is high for you.’” However, doctors dismissed the concern. “It shot up by 30, and they were like, ‘Oh, it’s probably just because you’re in pain and whatever.’”