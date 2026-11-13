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Tracking Flock use in Macon County
By Walker Livingston, Carolina Public Press,9 days ago
Former Macon County sheriff’s deputy Jonathan Bean searched the county’s Flock network more than 3,500 times during the two years that the county had a contract with the technology company, according to records obtained by Carolina Public Press. Bean was fired last month for misuse of the automatic license plate reader, or ALPR, software and is currently under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
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