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JOHN N. MACLEAN: Westerman can lead passage of river act
By John N. Maclean,9 days ago
When I was a boy, the fishing expeditions to Montana’s Blackfoot River launched from our family cabin at nearby Seeley Lake were the high points of summer. The trips followed a ritual that began with a period of longing during the cold winter months. Once the family re-established itself for the summer at the cabin, as we did every year, anticipation turned to action.