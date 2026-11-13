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David Crockett statue replaces Edward Carmack’s former spot on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill
By WPLN,8 days ago
There’s a new statue outside Tennessee’s capitol building, honoring one of the state’s most legendary native sons: David Crockett. It’s a little ironic, because at the end of his life, Crockett felt that he was essentially forced to leave the state. As a Congressman, he was vocally opposed to the Indian Removal Act championed by another Tennessean, President Andrew Jackson. That stance made him unelectable in Tennessee.
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