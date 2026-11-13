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R.I.P. Christian Cousins, child star of Kindergarten Cop and Critters 3
By Jarrod Jones,9 days ago
Image: New Line Home Video; Lorimar Film Entertainment/Everett; Alamy. Christian Cousins, the child star who shared screen time with his identical twin brother, Joseph, in film and television roles in the late ’80s and early ’90s, has died at the age of 43 after a battle with liver disease. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away,” Cousins’ half-brother, Jonas Roeser, posted on Instagram (per The Hollywood Reporter). “Christian had been very sick with liver disease. It brings me comfort to believe he is now in heaven with his mother, free from the pain he was carrying. Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”
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