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The Library Foundation’s Haunted Maze draws nearly 2,000 visitors and raises approximately $18,000
9 days ago
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — What began as an ambitious idea turned into a successful community fundraiser as nearly 2,000 people attended the inaugural Twisted Tales Haunted Maze & Candy Crawl event at Expedition Island Pavilion in Green River on Oct. 30-31. Hosted by the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, the two-day Halloween event generated more than $13,000 in ticket sales alone. With additional donations, sponsorships, raffles, and other fundraising activities, the event raised approximately $18,000 to benefit the Sweetwater County Library System and Community Fine Arts Center. In addition to the Foundation fundraiser, Haggit Barbell’s Halloween Community Fundraiser donated $1800 to the Foundation, which brings the total fall donations to nearly $20,000.