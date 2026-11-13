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Honolulu Liquor Commission chair resigns as late-night bar pilot program gets reviewed
By Island News Web Staff,9 days ago
HONOLULU (Island News) -- The Honolulu Liquor Commission is facing continued scrutiny as its chairman announces he is stepping down and commissioners review a pilot program allowing some bars to stay open until 4 a.m. At Thursday's meeting, Chairman Jeffrey Hong announced his departure from the commission after three years....