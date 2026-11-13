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HPE Introduces Hybrid HPC Storage and Rack Management Controller
9 days ago
New solutions improve storage economics for supercomputing and simplify liquid-cooled infrastructure management for HPC workloads. HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 — HPE has introduced two new supercomputing and rack-scale innovations to help customers improve storage economics and enhance cooling efficiencies. New hybrid configurations of HPE Cray Supercomputing Storage Systems E2000 create the world’s fastest hybrid supercomputing storage, and the HPE Rack Management Controller improves cooling and power of high-density racks.