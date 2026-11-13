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Boone County Quorum Court to Address Assessor’s Office Vacancy
By Tim Church,9 days ago
The Boone County Quorum Court will convene in a special meeting next month to address the vacancy of the Boone County Assessor’s Office. Set for Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. the quorum court reports they will consider a resolution during the meeting to formally declare a vacancy following the recent resignation of Boone County Assessor Brandi Diffey, according to a release from the Boone County Quorum Court.