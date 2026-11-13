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Beer Institute Adds NVG to Lobby on Hemp and Aluminum Pricing
By Legis1 Editorial,9 days ago
Beer Institute lobbying now includes an outside firm on hemp, dietary guidelines and aluminum pricing. The Beer Institute, which lobbies in-house, signed a new client registration with NVG LLC on Nov. 9. . The registration lists five issue areas: Budget/Appropriations, Beverage Industry, Trade (Domestic & Foreign), Commodities (Big Ticket), and...