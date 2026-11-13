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17 Diplomatic Nominations To Be Considered By Senate
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will decide whether to advance 17 nominees, including ambassadors to Indonesia, Colombia and Serbia, a new Arctic ambassador-at-large, the head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media and a U.S. executive director of the International Monetary Fund, toward confirmation by the full Senate. The panel will take up the slate, which includes Justin Bytheway as ambassador to the Kingdom of Tonga, on Nov. 18.