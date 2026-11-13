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After years of vacancies, Mills makes progress filling prison oversight boards
By Emma Davis,8 days ago
Gov. Janet Mills addresses senators before the chamber adjourns for the year on April 29, 2026. (Photo by Emma Davis/ Maine Morning Star) Maine’s prison oversight boards have had vacancies for years, leaving several nonfunctional. Gov. Janet Mills made 18 appointments in recent weeks ahead of her January departure, though not enough to fully fill all five boards of visitors.
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