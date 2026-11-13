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Kentucky awards $15.1 million for riverport projects, including Paducah and Hickman
By Amber Ruch,9 days ago
WESTERN Ky. (Heartland News) - Some western Kentucky riverports will receive money through the Kentucky Public Riverport Construction and Maintenance program. Governor Andy Beshear announced the $15.1 million investment on Friday, November 13. The program will fund 15 total projects that include equipment upgrades and replacement, warehouse and storage expansion,...
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