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Third “HOME” art installation to be revealed Dec. 3
9 days ago
The Moore County Tourism Development Authority (TDA) will reveal the third of its five “HOME” public art installations in downtown Aberdeen on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4:30 p.m. The reveal is free and open to the public and will be located downtown at 101 Poplar St. The mural is 60 feet wide and 12 feet tall and will be mounted on the side of the building where the Blue Bird Play Café is located.
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