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Senate Intelligence Committee Will Hold Closed Briefing on Nvidia
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
Senators on the Select Committee on Intelligence will hear a closed intelligence briefing days after a national security story involving Nvidia and an alleged Chinese intelligence connection drew scrutiny from both chambers. . The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hold "To Receive A Closed Briefing On Certain Intelligence Matters"...