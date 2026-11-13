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Cyber Risks For Small Contractors In Spotlight By House Panel
By Legis1 Editorial,9 days ago
Small business cybersecurity is the subject of a House hearing that puts federal contractors' security obligations in front of the House Small Business Committee. The panel will hold "Protecting Main Street, Securing America: Examining Cybersecurity Challenges for Small Business Contractors" on Nov. 18, in its Subcommittee on Contracting and Infrastructure.