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Five stats to know for each Saturday Week 11 Big 12 matchup
By Steve Helwick,9 days ago
From Drew Mestemaker’s 300-yard streak to Arizona’s WR success, here is every Big 12 stat to know for Week 11. Bye weeks are in the past. That means each week of November, we are treated to eight-game Big 12 slates. And there’s no shortage of marquee matchups in a conference that currently features six ranked teams in the College Football Playoff committee’s Top 25.