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House Panel Will Weigh 25-Year Post-9/11 Threats
By Legis1 Editorial,8 days ago
The House Committee on Homeland Security will take up worldwide threats to the homeland 25 years after 9/11 at a hearing set for Nov. 18, titled "Worldwide Threats To The Homeland: 25 Years After 9/11." It follows the committee's Sept. 10 anniversary report, which assessed U.S. homeland security progress since 9/11, examined the contemporary threat landscape and made more than 20 recommendations.