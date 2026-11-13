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Cordial’s headless CDP brings CDP queries into ChatGPT, Claude and Copilot
4 days ago
01 When a CDP answers inside Claude or ChatGPT, the vendor's dashboard becomes optional and the evaluation moves to what the connector exposes and what it costs. Assistant access is only as useful as the scores underneath it: layering purchase propensity against discount affinity is what turns a chat question into a full-price send instead of an unnecessary discount.