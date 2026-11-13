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Lee County Iowa Makes ATV and UTV Road Access Permanent
7 days ago
Riders in Lee County, Iowa, can keep taking their machines onto county conservation roadways after the Lee County Conservation Board voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 11, to make the access permanent. The decision locks in a policy that had been running as a one-year trial throughout 2026, and it means ATVs, UTVs, and other side-by-side vehicles can continue driving on conservation-owned roads for the foreseeable future.
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