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Chabad of Truckee hosts 2nd Annual Downtown Chanukah Menorah Lighting December 10
By editor@sierrasun.com,9 days ago
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chabad of Truckee invites the entire community to celebrate Chanukah at its Second Annual Public Menorah Lighting on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 5 p.m. in Historic Downtown Truckee, next to the Historic Downtown Truckee Visitor Center. The free, family-friendly celebration will feature the lighting of...