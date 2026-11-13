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More Than Eight Seconds: Inside the JRA Roughstock Rodeo Reunion Kicking Off NFR Week in Las Vegas
By Jodi Erpelding,8 days ago
Every Western kid’s story starts long before they ever sit in a rodeo chute. It begins on the living room rug, maneuvering miniature truck-and-trailer sets across carpeted pastures, or sitting atop a stationary saddle perched on a sawhorse, spurring with everything they’ve got. It’s in the way they trail behind their parents and grandparents at the barn, an oversized rope coiled in their small hands, practicing their swing on anything that stands still enough.