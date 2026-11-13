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Mexico’s Women Artisans Share Their Stories Inside Onna House
By Jesse Dorris,7 days ago
Over the last decade, Mexico’s moment in the design spotlight has become a movement. This long-overdue respect for the region’s historic innovations in art and craftsmanship comes with risks, including extraction from—and exploitation of—local artisans in a global marketplace, and reducing traditions to brief trends. But designer Lisa Perry’s new exhibition, “Made in Mexico: Women Artisans,” seeks to resist those risks by highlighting collective engagement—specifically, some 18 collectives comprising 350 artisans across Mexico.