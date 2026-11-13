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Family Dollar would pay $63M in proposed settlement for overcharging customers
By Avery Martinez,9 days ago
Family Dollar could pay millions to customers across 16 states, including Wisconsin, over allegations they overcharged customers at the checkout counter. Thousands of Family Dollar stores were accused of regularly charging customers more than what was listed on store shelves, in advertising or on price tags, according to the original complaint.
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