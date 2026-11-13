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Nonprofit hospitals’ financial assistance policies often don’t reflect community need, study finds
By Addison DeHaven adehaven@tulane.edu,7 days ago
Nonprofit hospitals in communities with the greatest financial needs offer similar eligibility for free care as hospitals in less disadvantaged communities, according to a new national study from Tulane University researchers. The study, published Nov. 2 in Health Affairs, analyzed 10 years of Internal Revenue Service data from more than 1,600 nonprofit hospitals.